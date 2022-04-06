A 19-year-old from Swindon has been sentenced to four years in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Femi Dadey, 19, of Bath Road, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Friday (1/4) after pleading guilty to possession of the criminal property and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Dadey was arrested on January 24 after a warrant was executed at his home address. Under his pillow where he was sleeping when officers entered the address was a phone which had been used to send bulk text messages to vulnerable drug users in order to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Over the course of nine weeks, it was estimated that the drugs line Dadey was controlling had illegally earned over £30,000.

During the search of the address, approximately £2,000 cash was seized, as well as £4,500 worth of high-value designer clothing.

Detective Sergeant Joe Shanklin said: “Dadey has been controlling a class A drugs line in Swindon for some time – supplying crack cocaine and heroin to vulnerable drug users within the town. The mobile phone hidden in his bed had significant evidence of messages to multiple drug users in Swindon and there was evidence within the address that drugs were being prepared for sale.

“Dadey had earned thousands of pounds from his “business”, living a lifestyle he would never have been able to afford legally. The designer goods he had obtained through the proceeds of crime and cash were seized from his address.

“I am pleased that he has been given a four-year sentence in a young offenders institute and that this drugs line has been disrupted. Anyone who thinks they can run drugs lines under the police radar here in Swindon should think again – we will continue to target individuals like Dadey who offend in our county.”