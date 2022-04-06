A Bedworth man has been sentenced to a total of 56 months in jail after admitting arson and making threats to kill

Officers were called to a property on Newdigate Road in Bedworth during the early hours of 1 October last year after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

When officers arrived, James Cox went into the loft of the property where he then started a fire. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The 34-year-old, of Newdigate Road, was immediately arrested and subsequently charged with making threats to kill and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Throughout the investigation he denied any wrongdoing but prior to a trial starting, he changed his plea and admitted both charges.

He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (21 March) where he was sentenced to a total of 56 months in jail.

He was also given a 15-year restraining order.

Sergeant Vicki Newton said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim who has shown incredible bravery since it happened.

“Throughout the process, she received support not only from our officers but also from the team at Warwickshire’s Domestic Violence Services and thankfully we were able to help her achieve a positive outcome from what was ultimately an extremely negative experience.

“Domestic violence is a horrific crime which sees people often psychologically and physically abused in their own home – a place where they should feel safe – and perpetrated by those who should ensure their safety.

“Domestic abuse is a priority for Warwickshire Police and we want victims to find the courage to tell us about this often un-reported type of offending.

“I hope this case sends a clear message to our communities that we will never tolerate domestic abuse, and we will do all we can to work with victims and bring perpetrators to justice so they can face the consequences of their actions.

“Even if you don’t want to talk to the police, there are other agencies and support networks available. Domestic abuse is never acceptable – if you are suffering at the hands of someone else, please speak out and seek help.”