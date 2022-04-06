A drug dealer who attacked and robbed a woman in her own home in Bollington has been jailed

Astro Williams appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday 4 April where he was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

The 19-year-old, of Trent Bridge Walk, Stretford, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

During the hearing, the court heard how the victim, a 42-year-old woman, admitted to officers that she had be using illegal drugs for a number of years.

On the evening of Sunday 2 August 2020 she had contacted her regular dealer in order to buy around £100 worth of drugs, which were due to be delivered to her home in Bollington.

At around 1.45am the following day, Monday 3 August, two men arrived at her home with the drugs and she allowed them in.

The woman then asked the pair if she could sample the drugs before handing over the cash, at which point the men became violent and aggressive – taking turns to punch and kick the woman as she lay on the on the floor.

They also threatened to slit the victim’s throat with a knife.

Before leaving, the pair stole a number of items from the victim’s home, including an iPhone and Fossil watch.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched by officers from Macclesfield CID to trace the people responsible.

Three days later, on Thursday 6 August, plain clothed officers on patrol in South Park, Macclesfield, spotted Williams, who matched the description of a wanted man.

Upon approaching Williams to speak to him, he pushed the officer and tried to flee the park, dropping a number of bags as he ran off.

Thankfully, he was arrested as he was exiting the park and all of the items he had discarded were recovered.

Upon searching the bags officers found 41 wraps of crack cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin that were worth more than £850.

They also discovered the Fossil watch which had been stolen during the robbery victim’s home in Bollington.

Follow his arrest Williams denied any involvement in the robbery and claimed that the drugs belonged to his cousin.

However, via telephone analysis and forensics officers were able to prove that he was at the victim’s home on the night of the attack.

As a results of the strength of the evidence against him, Williams was charged with and pleaded guilty to robbery and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Following today’s sentencing Detective Constable Sarah Newton, of Macclesfield CID, who led the investigation, said: “I welcome the sentence handed to Williams who is clearly a violent individual.

“While the victim admitted to using illegal drugs, she did not deserve to be robbed and attacked in such a violent way.

“Despite the sentence handed to Williams, this is not the end of this case and should any new information come to light we will do all that we can to bring the second offender to justice.”

Inspector Simon Mills, formally of Macclesfield CID added: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack and the significant sentence handed to Williams reflects the severity of his actions.

“I would like to take this as an opportunity to thank all of the officers who have been involved in this investigation, particular recognition must go to the work of DC Newton.

“This has been an extremely complex case, but thanks to the dedication and determination of all the officers involved Williams is now facing a significant prison sentence.”