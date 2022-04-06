A man from the Isle of Wight has been found guilty of committing a string of serious child sex offences at Southampton Crown Court

Steve Oxborrow was charged with a number of offences dating back January 2005 against three children.

The 33-year-old had sexually abused the three children on multiple occasions over a seven year period between January 2005 and June 2012, with the offences taking place in the Wootton and New Milton areas.

Oxborrow, of Wilverley Road in Wootton was subsequently found guilty by a jury, following the conclusion of a three-week trial yesterday, of the following:

• Five counts of sexual activity with a child under 13

• Three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

• Two counts of making indecent photographs of a child

• One count of possession of indecent image of a child

• One count of rape of a child under 13

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on Thursday 26 May.