A man went “out of control” after arguing with his partner before threatening a member of the public with a knife

Shane Barr, 33, ran along Waterloo Road in St Neots following the argument on 4 February, before hiding in a garden shed.

He was approached by the homeowner and Barr threatened him with a knife.

Barr ran back along the road, jumping over fences into different gardens.

Officers were called and saw Barr running into a garage. Armed officers surrounded the building and could hear banging and clattering inside.

Barr eventually emerged and was swiftly arrested. The garage owner discovered substantial damage to a fridge and tumble dryer and found smashed bottles of alcohol.

Barr, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence. He was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (30 March).

PC Abbie McQuaid, who investigated, said: “Barr was completely out of control and carrying a weapon. I am just glad we were able to detain him before anyone got seriously hurt.

“I’m pleased justice has been done today and he will face the consequences of his actions.”