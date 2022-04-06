A man who stabbed a fellow resident at a hostel in Cambridge and then attacked a police officer has been jailed.

Leon Slack, 34, was staying at the hostel in Hills Road when he began wandering around the property holding a knife at about 9am on 17 February.

When one of the residents politely challenged him about his behaviour Slack stabbed him. Another resident heard the victim’s pleas for help and went to investigate.

He went to the kitchen where Slack grabbed him, forced him into the lounge and then smashed a strip light, before setting the fire alarm off and dragging the man out of the property.

In the meantime, another resident had called the police, who arrived with Slack still outside the property.

He went back inside and fetched a green tub. From it, he produced two knives, causing an officer to draw a taser and activate the device’s red dot. Slack threw the tub out of the front door and then complied with officers and was arrested. He was then taken to hospital as a precaution as officers were concerned for his welfare.

Whilst at hospital Slack became agitated and kicked one of the police officers.

The first victim was also taken to hospital, where he was treated for a 5cm stab wound to his back, a deep cut to his finger and a laceration to his head.

On Wednesday (30 March) at Cambridge Crown Court Slack admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent, two counts of assault by beating and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for a year, six months and two weeks.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Slack’s bizarre behaviour that day was both inexplicable and unacceptable. The victim who was stabbed could easily have been more severely injured.

“Tackling knife crime and serious violence is a force priority and we’ll continue to do all we can to make our communities even safer.”