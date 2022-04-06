A man who was found asleep in a Dover shed near a number of suspected stolen items has been arrested on suspicion of burglary

Officers had been investigating reports that around 16 sheds were broken into in Durham Close between Thursday 31 March 2022 and Saturday 2 April.

Work is ongoing to confirm the full extent of the items stolen, however automotive tools, a blue trolley jack in a black plastic case, and a 2ft high dark teak wooden clock have been reported missing.

While carrying out enquiries, officers were called to Durham Close at around 3.20pm on Tuesday 5 April following a report of a man asleep in a shed.

Also in the shed were items including hockey sticks, a crowbar and tools believed to be stolen.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody where he currently remains while enquiries are ongoing.