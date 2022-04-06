An inquest into the deaths of a mother and daughter in Hounslow has recorded verdicts of suicide and unlawful killing

Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Ziana Bagoan were found dead at their home in Drake Court on 14 December 2020.

Their bodies had been discovered by family members who called the London Ambulance Service and the police.

The circumstances in which they were found were deemed to be suspicious and specialist homicide detectives launched an investigation.

They determined that Shiwangi, who worked in hospital operating theatres, had used her knowledge of medical procedures to administer Propofol and Rocuronium to Ziana, before taking her own life.

These findings were supported by the discovery of notes found at the scene.

It is believed that Shiwangi and Ziana died at some time on 11 December 2020.

The investigation found no evidence of anyone else being involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a truly tragic case and my thoughts are with Shiwangi and Ziana’s family as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.

“They have suffered a terrible loss in unimaginably difficult circumstances.

“We will never fully know what led Shiwangi to do what she did. It is clear that mental ill health must have played a significant role.

“As police officers we know all too well the scale of the mental health challenge in our communities and we see the impact it has on those who are suffering and on their families and loved ones.

“If you are struggling, having thoughts of harming yourself or others, or just need to talk, there is help out there. Please ask for it.”

The charities Mind and the Samaritans both have a range of helpful advice and resources available online.

They operate phone lines for people in crisis and can advise on how to get support in person too.