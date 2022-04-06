  CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a report of an attempted burglary in Maidstone

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday 29 March 2022, two men are alleged to have tried to force open a cash till in Next at Eclipse Park.

Officers have been investigating the incident and are now able to issue CCTV images of some people they believe could help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC Josh Crouch, said: ‘While one of the men is wearing a face mask, we are hoping somebody recognises one or both of the men and calls the appeal line.’

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/59699/22.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/