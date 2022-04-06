Officers investigating a reported assault in Canterbury have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with the case

On the evening of 7 December 2021, a woman was involved in an altercation with a woman and a man in Lower Bridge Street.

The victim suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound and reported it on 8 December.

Throughout the investigation, officers have been tracing and speaking to potential witnesses and CCTV analysis has recently identified a man who may be able to assist with the case.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/253514/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form.