Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure incident in Andover

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an indecent exposure incident in Andover

The incident happened between 4.15pm and 5pm on Wednesday 30 March on a footpath close to the crossing near Pets at Home in Enham Arch Retail Park.

An 11-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man approached her and exposed himself.

The man is described as:

White male with clear skin

Approximately 5ft 8inches to 6ft tall

Aged in his 30s

Slim build

Dark eyes and dark eyebrows

Wearing dark top with a hood and dark trousers/tracksuit bottoms.

Wearing a bright multi-coloured neck scarf with straight white lines separating the colours into smaller shapes. This was pulled up and over the lower part of his face.

DC Victoria Cobley from Northern CID said “We know this is the second indecent exposure incident that has been reported since the 27 March and as part of every investigation strategy, we review similar crime types and link where evidentially appropriate. At this stage, these incidents are not being linked but our enquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the footpath that runs from Anton Lake, along the railway line at the back of B&M Home store and Halfords and up to the crossing near Pets at Home at around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious.

“Maybe you saw someone in the area matching the description of the man? Perhaps you recognise the distinctive bright multi-coloured neck scarf with straight white lines?

“Were you driving in the area at around the time of the incident and have dash-cam in your vehicle? Maybe you captured something?

“We understand the impact this type of incident has on communities especially amongst parents and children and we are working hard to identify this man.

“Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, should call police on 101, quoting 44220125693.”