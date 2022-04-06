The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A265 (Hurst Green) and the A2100 (John’s Cross Roundabout) due to a serious collision involving an overturned car

Sussex Police and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance are among the emergency services in attendance. National Highways contractors will also be attending to assist with traffic management.

Diversion Routes

Londonbound/northbound traffic is advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A21 Londonbound/northbound at Sedlescombe and join the B2244 northbound

Continue on this road towards Hawkhurst and until the junction with the A229

Once in Hawkhurst, join the A229 northbound continue for a short period

At the junction with the A268, join the A268 westbound and continue to the Flimwell crossroads to then re-join the A21 Londonbound/northbound

Coastbound/southbound traffic should follow the reverse of the above.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.