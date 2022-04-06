Three Huddersfield men have been jailed for more than a combined 12 years for their part in a serious assault in the town

Kirklees District CID have welcomed the sentencing of three men at Leeds Crown Court on April 1 for their parts in a disorder in which one victim was repeatedly assaulted while on the ground.

The offence took place in the early hours of March 1, 2020 on Cross Church Street when two men were assaulted by a group of males, resulting in one being seriously injured.

Mohammed Asad (23) of Bentley Street was sentenced to eight years 3 months for unlawful wounding against both victims, affray, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mohammed Asad

Conor Lyons (27) of Brook Street, was sentenced to two years and eight months for affray and unlawful wounding against one victim.

Connor Lyons

Kamil Wlasiuk (21) of Browing Road was sentenced to 18 months for affray and a single offence of unlawful wounding.

Kamil Wlasiuk

The men pleaded guilty to the offences,

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates of Kirklees CID, said: “We welcome the sentencing of these three men for what was a disgraceful display of violence in Huddersfield town centre.

“One of the two victims continued to be attacked even as he lay on the floor and it is extremely fortunate he was not even more seriously injured given the ferocity of the attack on him.

“The three defendants were identified and swiftly arrested following the incident and I hope their conviction brings some comfort to the victims in this case.”