A computer generated image has been released by our detectives who are investigating a robbery in #Sheerness

At around 7pm on 11 February 2022, a boy made a withdrawal from a cash machine in the High Street.

As he walked from the ATM into Trinity Road, a man approached him and asked for some change. When the victim declined it is alleged the man threatened him and stole a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as being white and aged between 25 and 30. He was wearing a black coat with a brown fur hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Constable Charlotte Grant, of Sittingbourne CID, said: ‘We have been investigating this incident including the examination of available CCTV footage.

‘The victim has now been able to assist in the creation of a computer generated image. We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man, or anybody who was in the area at the time of the incident who has not yet spoken to the police.’

Anybody with information should call us on 01795 419119, quoting crime reference 46/27798/22.