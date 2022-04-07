Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested two men, both in their 20s, on suspicion of murder.

The first man, who is from Dartford, was arrested at 11.15am on Wednesday 6 April 2022 while the second suspect, from Bexleyheath, was arrested at 12.10pm on Thursday 7 April.

The arrests were made following the death of a man who was found in Temple Hill Square at 7.13pm on Saturday 2 April. The victim, who was in his 20s, had received a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers were joined by South East Coast Ambulance Service, and Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, however the victim was pronounced deceased at the location.

The victim is understood to have been assaulted in a nearby communal parking area, in Mallard Close, shortly before he was found injured.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there a number of people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information which can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, are urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 02-1033.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website here.