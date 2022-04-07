Officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour on a bus in Ashford have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that at around 4pm on Thursday 31 March 2022, a man was seen acting indecently while the bus had stopped at Chestnut Lane in Kingsnorth.

As part of their enquiries into the incident, an image of a man has been released who officers would like to identify and speak to, as he may have information that could assist them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/60094/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.