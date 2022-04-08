A county line drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Ashford has been jailed for more than five years

An investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team led to Darryl Addae being identified as the man behind the ‘Alex’ line.

He was arrested at a property in Dagenham, east London on Friday 21 January 2022 and was later charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 28-year-old, of Kensington Avenue, East Ham, later admitted two counts of the offence and was jailed for five years and seven months at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 7 April.

The investigation was initiated after local officers in Ashford became aware of messages being sent to drug users offering heroin and crack cocaine in November and December 2021.

Further investigation led to detectives identifying a silver Ford Focus which was being used to take drugs from east London to Kent.

The car was located at a property in Dagenham and, when officers carried out a warrant at the address, Addae ran from the back door and was arrested.

As well as the vehicle involved, scales, cash and phones were found at the property, which suggested the county line was also supplying drugs in Northamptonshire.

Detective Constable Andrew Julier, of the County Lines and Gangs Team, said: ‘As this case suggests, the people targeting vulnerable drug users in Kent are often the same people trying to traffic drugs to other parts of the country.

‘I am pleased the quick investigative work carried out by local officers in Ashford and by my team has led to the prompt arrest of this man and the shutting down of a county line network which would otherwise being bringing drugs into Kent.’