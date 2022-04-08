A man has been jailed for 13 years after admitting raping a woman he met in a nightclub in Kingston

Taulant Krasniqi – 25 of Cottingham Road, Feltham was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty at the same court on 25 January to rape; voyeurism and theft. These all relate to incidents that took place on Sunday, 12 November 2017.

On that morning, Krasniqi went to a nightclub in Kingston where he approached a woman in her 20s on the dancefloor.

The woman went home with Krasniqi but went to sleep in her bedroom. She woke briefly to see Krasniqi sitting at the foot of her bed with her phone in his hand, but when she awoke he was gone.

It was only when one of the woman’s friends contacted her later that day to say she had been sent a video on Snapchat from an unknown person showing the woman lying naked in bed and an empty condom wrapper.

The woman called police as she had not consented to having sex with Krasniqi and an investigation was launched.

Krasniqi was identified and arrested; he claimed the sexual intercourse was consensual.

His phone was seized as part of the investigation – on being examined videos were found showing Krasniqi having sex with the woman. Throughout the videos the woman is not engaging, demonstrating she was not in a position to consent.

Messages from Krasniqi’s phone also showed he had spoken to friends stating he had taken items from the room, including an Oyster Card and iPod.

Krasniqi was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty at court.

Detective Inspector Julian Crabb said: “Krasniqi knew that the woman he had gone home with was in no position to consent to sexual activity yet he took advantage of this situation and raped her.

“He also filmed to woman without her knowledge and shared this on social media. His behaviour is truly abhorrent and I am pleased that he has been handed a lengthy prison sentence which reflects the gravity of his offending.

“I would also like to commend the woman who Krasniqi attacked – she has shown immense courage to report this to police and support this investigation and I hope this sentencing allows her the opportunity to begin to move on with her life.