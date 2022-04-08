A man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman in Streatham

Dylan Mills, 37 of Sevenoaks, Kent, appeared at Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 April where he was sentenced to a 24 week community order that includes an electronically monitored curfew. He also has to be costs of £2,190 and will be the subject of a restraining order.

Mills was previously found guilty of common assault by a jury following trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 March.

During the trial, the court heard how Mills had become involved in an argument with a woman who was known to him on 8 June 2021 at a residential address in Streatham.

When the argument was taking place, Mills had pushed his forehead into the woman’s head and then pushed her to the ground. Police were called and Mills was arrested.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was not seriously injured during the incident.

Detective Constable Hannah Barton, from the local policing team in Lambeth, said: “The woman assaulted in this case has demonstrated incredible strength throughout the legal process. I hope that her example will encourage other women who are being subjected to violence to come forward and speak to the police.

“Tackling violence against women remains a top priority for the Met and I hope that the sentence handed down today gives pause to any man who thinks it is okay to assault and intimidate women.

“No woman should be subjected to violence of any form and I would urge anyone who finds themselves in this position to trust the police – we will investigate and you will be provided with the support you need to help you through.”