Can you help Police in Hampshire find a missing man from Southampton?

Howard Towl, 58, was last heard from on March 30, when he sent a message to a relative.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare and extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him since he was reported missing to the Police earlier this week.

Those investigating are turning to you for assistance.

Howard is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall and with short greying hair.

He was last seen in Winchester, but also has links to Fareham, Shedfield, Bournemouth and Weymouth.