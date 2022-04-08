Officers investigating a serious assault in Swindon are appealing for witnesses

The incident took place shortly before 11pm on Saturday 5 March following an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) event at the MECA in Regent Circus.

A man in his 20s from Hampshire was assaulted and sustained a fractured jaw and injuries to his head and eye socket which required hospital treatment.

A man in his 20s from Devon has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Con Helen Bott, of Swindon CID, said: “This was a nasty incident which left the victim with several injuries.

“Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and we have arrested one individual. However, we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, including anyone who may have mobile phone footage of an altercation, which took place inside the arena towards the end of the event at around 10.50pm.”

If you can help, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220023151.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.