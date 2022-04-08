Police have arrested a woman in connection with a sexual assault on a teenage boy that happened in February

The arrest came after we released an image of a woman we wanted to speak with in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy that happened on Friday 25 February in Primark in the city centre

The woman allegedly touched the boy over the top of his clothing and winked at him.

A 29-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

She was questioned by officers and has since been released under investigation to allow us to carry out further enquiries.