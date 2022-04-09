A hearing has determined that a former Metropolitan Police officer would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer following his conviction for domestic abuse offences

Former Detective Sergeant Nathaniel Lee, previously based at East Area Command Unit, was found guilty of assault by beating at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 27 July.

He was fined £969, costs of £620 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £97.

The offence happened on 5 October 2020 when DS Lee was off duty. He assaulted his partner by pulling her hair and hoodie causing her to fall to the ground.

His conviction followed an investigation by Essex Police and liaison with the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards which progressed the misconduct matters.

A special case hearing was held on Thursday, 7 April for former DS Lee, who recently resigned, to answer allegations he breached the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

The hearing found the allegations proven.

East Area local commander Stuart Bell said: “Former DS Nathaniel Lee has been convicted of a serious offence.