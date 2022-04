Half of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by the fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a woman on the ground floor. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 4.43am and the fire was under control by 5.41am. Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Mill Hill, Stanmore and Harrow fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.