Kent Fire and Rescue Service is issuing important electrical safety advice following a property fire in Sittingbourne

Three fire engines were sent to the incident on Westmoreland Drive, and crews arrived to flames issuing from the bedroom.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, before clearing the property of smoke with a high-pressure fan.

The occupier closed internal doors behind them while exiting the property, which is believed to have reduced the amount of smoke damage throughout the building. No casualties were reported.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault. Following the fire, crews are reminding the public to always take care of electrical items and to only purchase products from reputable suppliers. You should also switch off electrical items at the plug when you’re not using them, to reduce the risk of a fire.