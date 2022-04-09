Officers investigating a robbery which occurred in Salisbury have released a CCTV image of two people they’d like to identify

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on February 28 outside Bishop Wordsworths School in Exeter Street.

A 14-year-old boy was approached by two older males believed to be aged in their late teens who made threats of violence and insinuated they had a knife before demanding the victim hand over his mobile phone.

The victim was understandably shaken up, but fortunately, he was not injured.

The first suspect is described as white, male, approximately 5 ft 10 inches tall, average build, clean shaven with short black hair. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

The second man is described as white, approximately 6 ft 3, of skinny build. He was wearing a navy blue hoody, navy tracksuit bottoms and had brown stubble on his face.

We’d like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220021524.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.