Twenty-year-old Sophie George, of Highbrook Close in Brighton, was jailed for 13.5 years this week for a disturbing plot to murder a former lover, which included this chilling ‘to-do list’

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 10, 2020, George – who was then 18 – was picked up by her victim in a van and stopped off briefly to collect two shopping bags.

The pair drove through Brighton but George insisted they visit a park, grabbing the steering wheel several times before the vehicle came to a stop in Selsfield Drive.

There she drew a knife and fought with her victim – a 23-year-old man – in the street, biting his finger down to the bone.

Fortunately, her victim and a member of the public were able to call the police, who were swiftly on the scene to detain her.

Officers who arrived found the shopping bags were filled with items such as protective clothing, cleaning equipment such as bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife – all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes.

A search of her address also found a detailed ‘to-do list’, setting out her plan in intricate detail.

She was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and, at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (April 6), was jailed for 13.5 years.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “This was a cold, premeditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover-up the crime.

“I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing ‘to-do list’ were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody.