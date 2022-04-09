Two men have been charged with the murder of a man in Dartford

At around 7.10pm om Saturday 2 April 2022, officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Temple Hill after a man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is alleged the victim had been assaulted in a communal parking area in Mallard Close, prior to his death.

An investigation was commenced by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and two suspects were arrested on Wednesday 6 April and Thursday 7 April.

On Friday 8 April, the crown prosecution service authorised charges of murder against Emanuel Nkrumah-Buansi, of Mayplace Road East, Bexleyheath and Jacob Afolabi, of Bevis Close, Dartford.

Mr Nkrumah-Buansi, aged 22 and Mr Afolabi, aged 26 were both remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 9 April.

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses but believe there a number of people who have important information who are yet to get in contact.

Anyone with information that can assist, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately-held CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area, is urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 02-1033.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website here.