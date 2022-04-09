Witnesses are sought after two men were injured in Canterbury

Kent Police was called at 8.04pm on Friday 8 April 2022 to a report of a disturbance inside a property in Downs Road.

Officers attended and a 33-year-old man was found inside a property with chest and head injuries, consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to a London hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was found at a nearby property who was also treated for minor injuries.

Officers have arrested both the 33-year-old and 17-year-old on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Investigators are keen to talk to anyone who has privately held CCTV or doorbell footage. Those with mobile phone or dashcam footage are also asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/65869/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.