Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Canterbury.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly before 10pm on Saturday 9 April 2022 in Canterbury Lane.

It is reported a man was assaulted by a group of males and sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and officers are seeking to identify a further three people who may have been involved in the assault.

People are being asked to check if they have any relevant dashcam or doorbell camera footage and witnesses are urged to contact officers with any information that may be relevant to the enquiry.

If you can assist officers with the enquiries please contact Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/66420/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/