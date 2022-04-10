Officers have arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder of the police officer in Newham

At approximately 11:50am on Sunday, 10 April, police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at a house in Skelton Road, E7.

Officers attended the location. One officer received a slash injury to his arm and was taken to hospital. He has been discharged following treatment.

Emergency services remained at the scene while police officers attempted to engage with the man.

A number of people who were inside the address were helped to safety by colleagues from London Fire Brigade using a ladder. None of these people were hurt.

At around 7.15pm, officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder of the police officer.

The man had sustained a knife injury to his neck, which is believed to have been self-inflicted. First aid was administered and the man has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. We await an assessment of his condition.

As is routine in circumstances where a person has sustained an injury during a police operation, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.