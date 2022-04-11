A man has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Wakefield

Officers were called to a property in Buckingham Court, Wakefield, at 12.40am yesterday (10 April) and found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Burkinshaw, from Wakefield.

Christopher Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A man has tragically lost his life and we have specialist officers who are supporting his family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“A man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with Mr Burkinshaw’s death.”

