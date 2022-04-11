A man in his 60s was knocked to the ground by two people in Cliftonville

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Margate.

It was reported that at 8.30am on Wednesday 6 April 2022, a man in his 60s was knocked to the ground by two people.

He was then repeatedly kicked during the assault in Ethelbert Road before two members of the public intervened and the offenders left the scene.

The two offenders were described as a man and woman, both between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 5ins tall.

Information about the incident is being sought by officers and in particular police would like to speak to the two members of the public who helped the victim after the assault.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/64130/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form.