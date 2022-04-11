A man who was convicted of Class B drugs offences after police pulled over his car in Swindon has been handed a suspended sentence

Samuel Bradshaw, 25, of Frankel Avenue, Redhouse, was arrested in August 2020 when officers stopped him in his BMW due to the poor manner of his driving.

A search of the vehicle then revealed a rucksack containing a large amount of cash and cannabis divided into small bags ready to be dealt.

Officers then conducted a search of his home address and discovered around £23,000 in cash.

He appeared at Swindon Crown Court last week (06/04) for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, possession of criminal property and transferring criminal property.

He was given a nine months prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

PC Sean Williams, from the South Central Neighbourhoods team, said: “We know that some people may see the sale and supply of Class B drugs, particularly cannabis, of lesser importance in terms of the crimes police investigate.

“However, we need to be clear that cannabis is an illegal drug, and drug dealing of any sort creates a huge amount of harm in our communities.

“This type of criminal activity is very often linked with exploitation, anti-social behaviour and even violence, and we remain committed to tackling this issue and ensuring offenders are brought to justice.”

A proceeds of crime application is now being dealt with through the courts regarding the money that was seized by police.