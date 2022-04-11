Charges have been authorised against a man alleged to have thrown a chemical substance at a group of people in Lydd

Among the charges is the new offence of possessing a corrosive substance in a public place, which came into force on Wednesday 6 April 2022 as part of updated legislation under the Offensive Weapons Act 2019.

It is the first time the new legislation has been used in Kent and is believed to be among the first in the country.

Kent Police officers were called to Lydd High Street at around 12.15am on Saturday 9 April following reports of a disturbance that started inside a kebab shop before spilling outside.

During the incident Andrew Maloney, 53, of The Derings, Romney Marsh, is alleged to have thrown a type of disinfectant or bleach towards a group of people, resulting in a man in his 20s suffering pain and temporary loss of vision.

Mr Maloney was arrested nearby and taken into custody. Following an investigation he was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, possessing a corrosive substance in a public place, making threats with an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage to a police car.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Folkestone magistrates on Monday 11 April and will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 May.