Major crime team lead Canterbury investigation after two people are found stabbed in Tattoo studio yards from Canterbury cathedral

Armed police and paramedics were called to GothInk Studio on Lower Bridge Street on Monday afternoon. Two air ambulances and two land ambulances were also sent to the scene that remains concerned off by officers from Kent Police.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Major crime team were also seen o entering the building on Monday evening that has had a blue and green tarpaulin placed across the front windows.

The studio is yards from Canterbury cathedral.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

A member of the Canterbury resident page said that a made had killed his girlfriend and then attempted to kill himself.

A number of oxygen cylinders emergency first aid kits and drugs belonging to the South East Coast ambulance service were being placed outside by a number of scene of crime officers.

In a short statement issued by Police, they said: Kent Police have confirmed that are currently attending premises in Lower Bridge Street, Canterbury, following a report of two people found with injuries.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 5.20pm on Monday 11 April 2022.

The road remains closed between St George’s roundabout and Burgate while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.