Keith Foad was last seen in the Ethelbert Road area of Canterbury at around 9pm on Sunday 10 April 2022.

The 34-year-old is described as around 5 ft 7 ins tall, with a muscular build and tattoos.

It is reported he was last seen wearing a hooded top.

He is also believed to have links to Folkestone.

Anyone who has information about Keith’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 10-1317.