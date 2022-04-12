A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a child over a number of years on the Isle of Wight

Michael Norman Smith, aged 58, sexually assaulted the boy between 1997 and 2003, beginning when the child was under the age of 10.

During a trial at Isle of Wight Crown Court, jurors heard how Smith, who lived at Willow Way in Sandown at the time of the offences, would often have children over to his address and would allow them to play computer games.

Smith would also take them to do activities such as swimming or going to the cinema.

In 2019, police were contacted by a man who stated that Smith had sexually abused him at the Willow Way address during this period when he was a child.

After the abuse, the boy would then be given money, sweets or other food and drink items by Smith.

Following an investigation, Smith was charged with two counts of indecent assault, and three counts of indecency with a child.

He initially denied the offences, and the case went to trial on 7 February this year.

On 9 February, part way through the trial, Smith changed his plea and admitted all of the abuse.

Smith was subsequently remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 8 April where he was jailed for six and a half years.

Detective Sergeant Katy Lee, who led the investigation, said: “Smith is a danger to children, and he groomed and manipulated the child in this case for his own perverse gratification.

“The boy has had to deal with the impact of this abuse for the remainder of his childhood and into adult life. I want to commend him for now finding the courage to come forward and face his abuser.

“His courage has ensured that a predator is now behind bars where he belongs, and Smith will pay the price for these awful crimes.”

We want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to contact police on 101, where you can speak to an officer in confidence.