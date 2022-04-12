At 5.19pm on Monday 11 April 2022, officers attended an address in Lower Bridge Street, where a 54-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were known to each other, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. However, officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the deaths of two people in Canterbury
