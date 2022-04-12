Have you seen Zakal?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 2.15pm hours on Monday 11th April 2022.

Zakal is described as a mixed-race male and he is around 5ft 1in tall. He is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper with red on, black jeans, black trainers with red on the sole and a black gilet with “hoodrich” written on it

If you have seen ZAKAI or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of 11/04/2022.