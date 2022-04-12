The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised charges against four children in connection with a stabbing in Worthing town centre

Armed officers responded to the incident in Chapel Road, close to Liverpool Road, around 4.45pm on Sunday 13 March.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital having sustained wounds to his torso, and has since been discharged.

Following enquiries, which included CCTV trawls, witness statements and drone searches, a total of seven youths were arrested.

A 14-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on 22 April.

A second 14-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on 22 April.

A 12-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on 22 April.

A third 14-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public. He has been released on bail with strict conditions to appear before Brighton Youth Court on 22 April.

A 14-year-old boy from Littlehampton arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) in public. He remains released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy from Littlehampton was released without charge.

A 13-year-old boy from Littlehampton was released without charge.

They cannot be named for legal reasons, and the public are reminded that identifying any of the suspects or speculating about the circumstances could jeopardise the right to a fair trial.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, District Commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “I would like to reassure the public that we continue to work with partner agencies and the local community to prevent and detect youth violence, and to take robust action against offenders.

“This remains an active investigation, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Abacus.”