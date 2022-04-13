An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was found with fatal stab injuries in Lewisham

Police were called at 4.06pm on Wednesday, 13 April to a venue in Angus Street, SE14 following reports of a fight in progress.

Officers responded with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are aware.

At this very early stage, there have been no arrests.

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 reference CAD 4776/13Apr.

A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers has been authorised for the entirety of the borough of Lewisham.