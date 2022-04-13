Eleven people have now been charged following the death of a man in Tunbridge Wells.

Xhovan Pepaj, aged 25, was fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on 4 December 2021. He had sustained multiple injuries.

Since then, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to the arrests of 13 people.

Fabian Szymula, aged 20, was arrested on 8 April 2022 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Mr Szymula, of Callan Grove, South Ockenden, Essex appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 12 April where he was remanded to a hearing on 29 April.

Charges

The following 10 suspects previously appeared before the same court on Friday 4 February 2022. They are all indicted with counts of murder, manslaughter and conspiring to commit robbery.

Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch; Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford; Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood; Zach Cutting, 23, of Roundhills, Waltham Abbey; Ray Renda, 21, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood; Nathan Rainforth, 20, of Gloucester Road, Pilgrims Hatch; Bartosz Malawski, 26, of Hainault Road, Romford; Glen Hough, 51, of Larchwood Gardens, Brentwood and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford.

The 10 suspects pleaded not guilty and are remanded to the hearing on 29 April.

A 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who were also arrested in connection with the investigation, remain on police bail pending further enquires.