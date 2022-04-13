Police are appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a fail to stop collision in Southampton

The failure to stop hit and run took place on Wednesday 13 April

Police were called at 7.53am with reports that a car travelling north on Albert Road North had collided with a cyclist, who was reportedly in front of the vehicle and travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist, aged in her 20s, suffered a broken collar bone as a result of the collision.

The car did not remain at the scene, and at this time the only description of the vehicle we have is that it was a saloon-type car.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or perhaps captured the incident and the car involved on Dash Cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220144713.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/o7pSb

