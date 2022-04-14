A woman who subjected passengers and a train manager to an unprovoked tirade of abuse has been jailed for over six months, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation

Trisha Clifton, 49, and of Firlands, Weybridge, pleaded guilty to religiously aggravated behaviour contrary to section 31(1)(c) and (5) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998 and being in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

On Monday 4 April at Reading Magistrates’ Court, the judge sentenced her to 26 weeks in prison.

The court heard how on the evening of 1 April, Clifton was on board a train to Reading.

While being asked for her ticket during the journey, she began taking various items of clothing off and put them down next to two passengers before looking at them and calling them “terrorists”.

She then threatened “don’t make me get my two handguns out” to the train manager.

Clifton continued the barrage of abuse saying “kill all the Muslims” while gesturing as if she was holding a gun.

Officers met the train at Reading railway station and searched Clifton under the firearms act, however, none were found. She was arrested before being conveyed to custody for questioning.

BTP Sergeant James Smith said: “Clifton’s disgusting and unprovoked actions on the train were completely unacceptable.

“We take incidents of hate crime extremely seriously. Behaviour where someone is targeted because of who they are or made to feel uncomfortable will not be tolerated anywhere on the rail network.

“I am thankful to the courts for the sentenced imposed and hope it gives her time to reflect on her behaviour.