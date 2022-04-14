Police are appealing for witnesses and information after 101 dead lambs were dumped on Hill Farm in Radlett

It is believed the lambs, which were in bags, were dumped in a field between 3pm on Thursday (7 April) and 3.45pm on Friday (8 April).
PC Mike Morris from the Bushey and Radlett Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This incident has understandably caused some concern in the rural community and we are keen to find out where the lambs came from and who is responsible for this.
“We believe that the suspect(s) would most likely have used a road named ‘Kemprow’ to access the farm. If you believe you may have witnessed any suspicious activity in this area, I urge you to make contact as soon as possible.”
PC Richard Donbavand from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s specialist Rural Operational Support Team (ROST) said: “This is being treated as flytipping until we know more about how and why the lambs came to be there. We believe a truck ranging from a flat-bed to a box van in size may have been used to carry the lambs so would reiterate the appeal for anyone who may have seen a vehicle like this in the area during the times stated, to contact police.
“We have been liaising with the National Farmers’ Union following this incident and are aware that this may be cause for concern for local farmers. If that’s the case they can contact the ROST team via ROST@herts.police.uk. Taking steps to ensure your land is secured, such as locking all gates, will help to prevent access to your land but there’s other advice we can give.”
You can report information by:
• Emailing PC Morris at michael.morris@herts.police.uk or filling out our online reporting form at https://orlo.uk/P3J8g, quoting crime reference 41/27785/22
• Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999).
• Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.