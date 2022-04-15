A 22 year-old man from the Brighton area has been charged following a reported rape in Barnsley

Brandon Woolven, of no fixed abode, but from the Brighton area in Sussex, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault upon the victim and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.

Police were called at around 10.20am on Thursday 14 April to a reported rape in Barnsley. It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on 16 April 2022.