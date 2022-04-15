A doctor has been convicted of a series of sexual offences against women

Krishna Singh, 72, was found guilty of numerous sexual offences, including sexual assault, at Glasgow High Court today.

The offences took place between 1983 and 2018.

Detectives from Police Scotland began an investigation into Singh after a woman came forward in 2018 to report him.

He was subsequently arrested and charged in April 2018.

Detective Inspector Stephen Morris, of the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Krishna Singh was a doctor, and in a position of trust, at the time he carried out this sexual abuse.

“The victims have shown great courage in coming forward with vital information, making sure he was held accountable for his actions, and ultimately convicted.

“His predatory behaviour was appalling for a man in his position.

“I hope this conviction provides a sense of closure for the victims and sends a clear message that all reports of sexual abuse, regardless of the passage of time, will be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland and victims will be supported throughout.