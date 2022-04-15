An MP who was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy has resigned

Imran Ahmad Khan, the Conservative MP for Wakefield, said he was “withdrawing from political life” and intends to appeal the verdict.

On Monday April 11, Imran Khan was found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2014.

The court heard that the complainant, who cannot be identified, was “distraught” and fled to tell his parents.

Police were called to the house and the boy reported the incident, telling officers Khan had asked him to “show me some porn” and told him he was a “good-looking boy”.

The boy did not want to take it any further, but then went back to police when he found out Khan was standing as an MP.

He was initially suspended by the Conservative Party and has been expelled from the party following the verdict, however he has continued to stand as an MP.

Labour had called for his immediate resignation after the court verdict.

In a statement, Mr Khan said he is still processing the shock of the verdict.