Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Nyle Corrigan in Stockbridge Village in November 2020

.

A 25-year-old man from Huyton was arrested today, Friday 15 April, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is still in police custody.

Nyle, 19, was shot in Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village, on 12 November 2020. He died from a single gunshot wound to the back at around 18.30.

Anyone who has any information which could help detectives with their inquiries can also contact the social media desk on Twitter Merseyside Police Contact Centre or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting the reference number 20000688863.